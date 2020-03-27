EU’s Dombrovskis: Europe reacting boldly on economic consequences of coronavirus crisis

Speaking exclusively on Bloomberg Markets this Friday, the European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis discusses the EU’s virus response, how it compares to the US plan and the possibility of joint debt issuance.

Key quotes

Europe is reacting boldly on the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis. EU acknowledges and continues to work in a coordinated way. Loosened fiscal and stated rules, giving flexibility to all the sectors. EU to work on ‘exit strategy’ for the crisis. Response to the pandemic in Europe comparable to that rolled out by the US.

EUR/USD defends 1.1000

Despite the broad US dollar rebound, the EUR/USD pair manages to defend the 1.10 handle, as markets turn risk-averse amid rising infections in the US.