EU's Barnier: Risk of no-deal Brexit still exists

While speaking at an event in Brussels, European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Wednesday said that the risk of a Brexit happening without an agreement still existed and noted that it could happen at the end of January or the end of 2020, as reported by Reuters.

The British Pound largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2873, adding 0.06% on the day and the EUR/GBP pair was virtually unchanged at 0.8635.