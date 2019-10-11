EU’s Barnier: I had a constructive meeting with Barclay; keep calm

Following the conclusion of his crucial Brexit meeting between the UK Brexit Secretary Barclay, the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier came out on the wires, saying that “I had a constructive meeting with Barclay; keep calm”.

He added that “we need to show vigilance and determination.”

“Brexit is like climbing a mountain”, Barnier said.

Meanwhile, Barclay also reiterated that he “had a constructive meeting with Barnier this morning”.

The pound witnessed a fresh leg higher and refreshed three-week tops, but the Cable stopped short of surpassing the 1.2550 level.