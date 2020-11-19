EU's Barnier cancels briefings on Brexit to EU side – BBC

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has cancelled the briefings on Brexit to the EU side that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night and Wednesday lunchtime, BBC's Laura Kuenssberg reported, via Twitter, on Thursday.

"Only a hint but perhaps a good sign that negotiators are churning through the obstacles to a deal, working not briefing," Kuenssberg added.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged higher from daily lows on this headline and was last seen losing 0.22% the day at 1.3240.