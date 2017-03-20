Eurozone wage growth figures for Q4 will be broadly unchanged – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank expect that it is a very quiet day in terms of major economic data releases but in the euro area, wage growth for Q4 16 is due out will be the only major economic release for the day.

Key Quotes

“Wage growth has been subdued in recent years despite a continuously falling unemployment rate. Wage growth figure is important in explaining core inflation and the low wage growth is one of the main reasons core inflation also remains subdued. While the ECB predicts sharply rising wage growth and core inflation in coming years, we believe that ECB is too optimistic and we expect the wage growth figures for Q4 will be broadly unchanged from Q3.”