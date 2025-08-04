Headline HICP inflation surprised modestly to the upside in July, holding steady at the ECB’s 2% target, against our and consensus expectations for a move lower to 1.9%, ABN AMRO's economist Bill Diviney reports.
Food inflation picking up
"Core inflation was in line with expectations at 2.3%. The drivers of the surprise in the headline figure were less disinflation in energy than had been signalled by wholesale energy prices, and a renewed pickup in food inflation, which rose to an 18 month high of 3.3%. While well off the peak of 15.5% during the energy crisis, food inflation bears close watching as research suggests that households tend to be more sensitive to food prices, making it an important driver of inflation expectations."
"On the positive side, services inflation continued its downward trajectory, falling to a 40 month low of 3.1%. The decline in services inflation is proceeding somewhat faster than our expectations, but it is consistent with the normalisation we have seen in wage growth and will be welcomed by the ECB. In contrast, goods inflation surprised to the upside, rising to a 16 month high of 0.8%, although this remains a benign figure. If anything, we expect goods inflation to face renewed downward pressures over the coming months, as weaker demand from the US on the back of tariffs, as well as from more intense competition from Chinese goods – something the ECB recently published a blog post about."
"Overall, the ECB’s Governing Council will be comfortable with the July report. While food inflation is an emerging concern, it remains to be seen if the recent pickup will be sustained, with little sign of strong upward pressure from global agricultural commodity prices. Meanwhile, services inflation is continuing to fall back to more normal levels. We continue to expect inflation to undershoot the ECB’s 2% target over the coming months, driven by falling oil prices, the stronger euro, and a further normalisation in core inflation."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1500 as NFP dust settles
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1550 on Monday after fluctuating wildly on dismal US jobs data to wrap up the previous week. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Markets keep a close eye on US politics and comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3300 as USD loses recovery momentum
After falling toward 1.3250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades in positive territory slightly above 1.3300. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gather recovery momentum after suffering large losses against its rivals on Friday, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold holds above $3,350 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold rose more than 2% on Friday as US Treasury bond yields declined sharply, with investors reassessing the possibility of a September rate cut after the weak jobs data. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase above $3,350 on Monday as markets await fresh clues on the Fed rate outlook.
Five fundamentals for the week: Trump selects shadow Fed Chair, BoE sets rates, ISM Services PMI awaited in angst Premium
Trump is set to nominate a Fed Governor who could breathe down Chair Powell's neck. The ISM Services PMI is a good gauge of US economic sentiment. Continuing Jobless Claims are of higher importance after the weak NFP.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.