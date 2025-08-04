Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index tanks to -3.7 in August vs. 4.5 previous

- Eurozone investors’ morale deteriorated sharply in August.
- EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.1550 after the Eurozone data.
The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index tumbled to -3.7 in August following July’s 4.5, the latest survey showed on Monday.
The index turned negative for the first time in four months.
The Current Situation sub-index declined to -13.0 in August from -7.3 a month prior.
Meanwhile, the Expectations gauge fell hard to 6.0 in the same period.
Sentix said: “The tariff agreement is proving to be a real mood killer.”
"Sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy, was massively dampened by the deal, which will require the government in Berlin to have a rethink," it added.
Market reaction to the Eurozone Sentix data
EUR/USD holds lower ground after the dismal Eurozone data. As of writing, EUR/USD is trading 0.26% lower on the day at 1.1552.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.34%
|0.10%
|0.53%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.48%
|EUR
|-0.34%
|-0.19%
|0.21%
|-0.27%
|-0.34%
|-0.25%
|0.13%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|0.41%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|0.32%
|JPY
|-0.53%
|-0.21%
|-0.41%
|-0.49%
|-0.55%
|-0.45%
|0.11%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|0.27%
|0.10%
|0.49%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.43%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|0.34%
|0.16%
|0.55%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.47%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|0.25%
|0.06%
|0.45%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.36%
|CHF
|-0.48%
|-0.13%
|-0.32%
|-0.11%
|-0.43%
|-0.47%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1550 after EU Investor Confidence data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1550 area on Monday. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Meanwhile, the USD rebounds after NFP-inspired slide, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.3250 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD holds its pullback toward 1.3250 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar shakes off some of the weak US NFP data-led losses, fuelling a modest retreat in the pair, despite a slight improvement in risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak remain on tap ahead of the BoE decision due later in the week.
Gold price recovers early lost ground; down a little amid modest USD uptick
Gold price finds some support near the $3,345 area and stalls its intraday retracement slide from a one-week top touched earlier this Monday. Friday's weaker US jobs data reaffirmed bets that the Fed will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stage recovery after recent declines
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple have recovered slightly and are now steady at around $114,000, $3,500, and $3, respectively, as of Monday's writing. These top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization had corrections of nearly 5%, 10%, and 9% in the previous week, with the broader market sentiment remaining mixed.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.