Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improves to -8.0 in Feb vs. -12.8 expected

The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index improves further to -8.0 in February from -17.5 in January vs. -12.8 expected.
The Current Situation in the Eurozone rose to -10.0 from -19.3. Meanwhile, the Expectations Index rose to -6.0 from -15.8 in January, hitting its highest level since last February.
Key takeaways
"The increase of 9.5 points signals that a recession is off the table for the time being. Instead, the scenario of stagnation is gaining in contour" as the absence of an energy crisis and rosy corporate news contribute to a turnaround.
“At economic turning points, the expectations index normally turns positive faster than the current situation index, which has not been the case so far: "Investors expect the status quo of the economy to be maintained to some extent."
EUR/USD reaction
The shared currency is unimpressed by the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data. EUR/USD is trading at 1.0772, down 0.19% on the day.
