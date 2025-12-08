China’s exports beat expectations again – ING

China posted another strong export reading, highlighting unexpectedly firm global demand even amid a turbulent year for tariffs, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Global demand resilient despite tariff bolatility

"China has delivered another upside surprise in its export performance, with perhaps two takeaways. The first is that global demand is holding up quite well despite this year's tariff volatility."

"The second is that China's domestic demand remains subdued, and if it isn't careful, trading blocs like the eurozone will raise protective trade barriers if there is not enough reciprocal demand from the Chinese side."