Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improves to 16.6 in February vs. 15.2 expected

Eurozone’s investor sentiment extended its upbeat momentum in the second month of 2022; the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge jumped to 16.6 in February from 14.9 in January vs. an advance to 15.2 expected. The index extended its recovery from the lowest levels since April 2020.

A current conditions index rose to 19.3 in February from 16.3.

An expectations index rebounded to 14.0 from 13.5, the highest reading since July 2021.

Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said: "The development in the USA is problematic. Here the overall index is falling for the third time in a row, which is due to the decline in expectations.”

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency fails to find any comfort from the encouraging Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD keeps lows near 1.1415, courtesy of the latest leg up in the US dollar. The spot is down 0.26% so far.

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen as negative or bearish for the unique currency.