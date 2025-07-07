Eurozone Retail Sales rise 1.8% YoY in May vs. 1.2% expected

- Eurozone annual Retail Sales rose 1.8% in May.
- Retail Sales in the old continent came in at -0.7% MoM in May.
The Eurozone’s Retail Sales grew 1.8% year-over-year in May, following a revised 2.7% increase in April, according to official data released by Eurostat on Monday. Markets estimated a 1.2% figure.
On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent dropped 0.7% in the same period versus April’s +0.3% revision while aligning with the market expectations.
FX implications
The Eurozone data fail to have any impact on the Euro. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.45% lower on the day at 1.1725, as of writing.
