Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 45.6 in July vs. 46.1 expected

- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI declined to in July, missing the 46.1 forecast.
- Bloc’s Services PMI dropped to 51.9 in July vs. 53.0 expected.
- EUR/USD remains in the red below 1.0850 after German, Eurozone PMI data.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector contraction extended while the services sector activity lost its recovery momentum in July, according to the data from the HCOB's latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Survey published on Wednesday.
The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped from 45.8 in June to 45.6 in July, missing the market consensus of 46.1. The index slid to a seven-month trough.
The bloc’s Services PMI declined from 52.8 in June to 51.9 in July. The data fell short of the expectations of 53.0 and hit a four-month low.
The HCOB Eurozone PMI Composite eased to 50.1 in July vs. 51.1 expected and June’s 50.9 figure. The index reached a five-month low.
EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone PMI data
EUR/USD is keeping the red near 1.0830 following the discouraging Eurozone PMIs. The pair is losing 0.22% on the day, at the press time.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.0850 after weak German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0850. Preliminary July PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone came in below analysts' estimates, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus now shifts to US PMI report.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2900, UK/ US PMIs eyed
GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.2900 early Wednesday. Broad risk-aversion offsets the USD/JPY decline-driven US Dollar weakness, rendering negative for the pair. The focus now shifts to the UK and US S&P Global PMI readings.
Gold stays hopeful above $2,400, as US PMI data loom
Gold price is looking to build on the previous rebound above $2,400 in Asian trading on Wednesday, despite a buoyant tone seen around the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. Gold traders now look forward to the global preliminary business PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
PEPE price poised for a rally after retesting trendline support
PEPE price broke out of a descending channel pattern, surging by 12%, but is experiencing a corrective pullback, trading 2.3% lower at $0.0000121 as of Wednesday.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Canada eyes another rate cut on easing inflation expectation
The Canadian central bank is seen cutting rates for the second consecutive meeting and the decision will be announced at 13:45 GMT. Governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference will follow at 14:30 GMT.