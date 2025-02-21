Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI advances to 47.3 in February vs. 47 expected

- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.3 in February, beating 47 estimate.
- Bloc’s Services PMI dropped to 50.7 in February vs. 51.5 forecast.
- EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0500 after German, Eurozone PMI data.
The Eurozone manufacturing sector improved but remained in contraction while the services sector activity eased in February, according to the data from the HCOB's latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Survey published on Friday.
The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) advanced to 47.3 in February from 46.6 in January, beating the market expectations of 47.
The bloc’s Services PMI fell to 50.7 February from 51.3 in January. The data came in below the market forecast of 51.5 and hit a three-month low.
The HCOB Eurozone PMI Composite stayed at 50.2 in February, below the estimated 50.5 figure.
EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone PMIs data
EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.0480 on the mixed Eurozone PMI data, losing 0.20% on a daily basis.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0500 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0500 in the European session on Friday after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that the economic activity in the private sector expanded at a moderate pace in February. Investors await US PMIs.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD trades at its highest level in two months above 1.2650 in the European session on Friday as the Pound Sterling benefits from the upbeat UK data, which showed an increase of 1.7% in Retail Sales in January. Market focus shifts to PMI reports.
Gold price sticks to modest losses; remains close to record high amid trade war fears
Gold price pulls back from the vicinity of the all-time peak, though the downside seems limited. Concerns about Trump’s trade tariffs and a global trade war should lend support to the bullion.
Bitcoin gears up for volatility while Ethereum and Ripple fight to stay afloat
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February; this consolidation phase could soon end. Ethereum price shows signs of strength while Ripple price fights to stay afloat.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.