Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation ticks up to 2% YoY in June vs. 2% expected

The Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased at an annual pace of 2% in June, following a 1.9% growth reported in May, the official data released by Eurostat showed Tuesday.

The data came in line with the market expectations.

The core HICP rose 2.3% year-over-year (YoY) in June, at the same pace as seen in May, meeting the 2.3% estimate.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s HICP inflation came in at 0.3% in June, as against May’s 0%. The core HICP advanced 0.4% month-over-month (MoM) in the same period, following a 0% readout in May.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target is 2.0%. The old continent’s HICP inflation data significantly impacts the market’s pricing of the ECB's future interest rate cuts.

Key details from the Eurozone inflation report (via Eurostat)

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in June (3.3%, compared with 3.2% in May), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.1%, compared with 3.2% in May), non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.6% in May) and energy (-2.7%, compared with -3.6% in May).

EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone inflation report

The Euro fails to find any inspiration from the hot inflation data, with EUR/USD trading near 1.1800 as of writing. The pair is up 0.12% on the day.