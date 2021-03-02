Eurozone Preliminary CPI steadies at 0.9% YoY in February vs. 1.0% expected

According to Eurostat’s preliminary reading of the Eurozone CPI report, the annual figure came in at 0.9% in February, missing expectations of 1% while remaining unchanged from the previous.
The core figures rose by 1.1%% YoY in February when compared to 1.1% expectations and 1.4% registered in January.
