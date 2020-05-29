According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at +0.1% in May, meeting expectations of +0.2% and +0.3% previous.
The headlines inflation hit the lowest since June 2016, as the coronavirus pandemic imposed lockdown reduced fuel and energy demand.
Meanwhile, the core figures steadied at +0.9% in the reported month when compared to +0.8% expectations and +0.9% previous.
Key details (via Eurostat):
“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (3.3%, compared with 3.6% in April), followed by services (1.3%, compared with 1.2% in April), non-energy industrial goods (0.2%, compared with 0.3% in April) and energy (-12.0%, compared with -9.7% in April)”
The Eurozone inflation report comes a day after the German Prelim CPI data was released, which showed that the German consumer price inflation accelerated by 0.5% in May and moved further away from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate target of just under 2% for the Eurozone as a whole.
FX implications
The mixed Eurozone inflation figures failed to deter the EUR bulls, as EUR/USD clinches fresh two-month highs at 1.1117 on the data release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU fund hopes, upbeat core CPI
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Forex Today: Dollar dives, decoupling from stumbling stocks ahead of Trump's Chinese announcement
The US dollar remains on the back foot, with EUR/USD topping 1.11, despite a worsening market mood related to Sno-American relations. President Donald Trump will announce actions against China following Beijing's tightening of its grip on Hong Kong.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.