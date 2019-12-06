Eurozone: Industrial Production and German politics in focus – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for Eurozone’s IP to come in flat m/m in October, just a hair softer than consensus.

Key Quotes

“Headline into the weekend, we'll be keeping an eye on news from Germany's SPD conference that begins today, where Walter-Borjans and Esken are expected to be formally elected as the new co-chairs of the party. They plan to re-think SPD's participation in the coalition government, and we hope to get a better idea of their plans, and whether they're going to push for a change in policy, or if they might walk away from the coalition altogether.”