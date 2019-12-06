Eurozone: Consumption growth to slow after strong Q3 – ABN AMRO

Aline Schuiling, senior economist at ABN AMRO, notes that Eurozone’s Q3 GDP growth remained unchanged from the flash estimate, at 0.2% QoQ.
Key Quotes
“Looking at the main components, net exports reduced growth by 0.1pp qoq. Fixed investment and government consumption were slightly positive and each added 0.1pp, while inventory building reduced growth by 0.1 pp.”
“The main surprise was a jump in private consumption growth, which accelerated in Q3, adding 0.3 pps to qoq growth, up from 0.1 in Q2.”
“Looking forward, we expect the positive contribution of final domestic demand to growth to decline.”
“Employment growth eased to 0.1% qoq in Q3, down from 0.2% in Q2 and 0.3% in Q1. The deterioration in labour market conditions is also reflected in the fact that the unemployment rate has stopped falling (it has been roughly stable since April) and that consumers have become less optimistic about labour market prospects.”
“The view that private consumption growth is losing momentum was also underlined by a separate report published by Eurostat today, which sowed that the volume of retail sales contracted by 0.6% mom in October, following a 0.2% decline in September. All in all, we expect GDP growth to edge lower to around 0.0.-0.1% qoq in the final quarter of this year and to remain subdued in the first half of 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY remains depressed, holds above mid-108.00s as focus shifts to NFP
USD/JPY remains under pressure for the second straight session on Friday. Conflicting trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven demand. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report.