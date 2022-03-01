European Parliament accepts Ukraine's application to join the EU - Nexta TV

The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's application to join the EU and a special admission procedure has begun, Nexta TV reported on Twitter on Tuesday.
⚡️⚡️⚡️The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's application to join the European Union. A special admission procedure has begun.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2022
For Ukraine to formally become part of the EU, all member states will need to agree to its accession and the European Council will also need to approve it. For now, Ukraine remains a candidate to join the EU.
