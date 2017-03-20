Skip to main content
European Monetary Union Labour cost up to 1.6% in 4Q from previous 1.5%
By
FXStreet Team
European Monetary Union Labour cost up to 1.6% in 4Q from previous 1.5%
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
USD/JPY flirting with highs near 112.80
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
USD/JPY: Little potential for a rally – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:23 GMT
EUR/GBP trims early gains, fails ahead of 0.8700 handle
FXStreet
|
09:20 GMT
Oil seen stuck below $60 this year, despite OPEC output cuts - BBG
FXStreet
|
09:10 GMT
GBP/USD clings to gains beyond 1.2400 handle
FXStreet
|
08:43 GMT
Russia’s Siluanov: Rouble overvalued by up to 12% - IFX
FXStreet
|
08:42 GMT
GBP/JPY: Bulls conquer 140 handle amid fresh JPY selling
FXStreet
|
08:34 GMT
CBRF to remain on hold this week – BBH
FXStreet
|
08:33 GMT
EUR/GBP signals further rangebound medium term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:23 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
08:15 GMT
EUR/USD neutral to positive above 1.0600 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:13 GMT
Hungary Gross Wages (YoY) up to 10% in January from previous 5.7%
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
EUR/USD is close to forming a base – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
Gold continues to gain traction, hits fresh two-week highs
FXStreet
|
07:57 GMT
EUR/USD firmer, eyes tops near 1.0780
FXStreet
|
07:57 GMT
SNB relies on the ECB to pave the way - SocGen
FXStreet
|
07:55 GMT
EUR/SEK to move only slowly and very gradually lower – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:50 GMT
Key economic releases for the week ahead - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
EUR/NOK: Shifting higher profile – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
