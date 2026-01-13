European Gas prices jump on cold weather and Iran risks – ING

European Natural Gas prices surged, with TTF rising 6.6% to above €30/MWh as colder weather boosted heating demand and unrest in Iran raised concerns over LNG and pipeline supplies, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

LNG supply concerns lift European Gas market

"European Natural Gas prices surged yesterday, with TTF settling 6.6% higher, returning to above EUR30/MWh. Colder weather across large parts of Europe increases heating demand, while unrest in Iran is a concern for Gas markets."

"First, there are potential risks to LNG flows from the Persian Gulf. Second, there’s the potential for disruptions to Iranian Gas flows to Turkey. Given the large TTF fund short, it wouldn’t take much to move the market as funds run in to cover shorts."