European Commission leaves eurozone growth forecasts unchanged for 2020 and 2021

The European Commission (EC) left its growth forecast for the eurozone for 2020 and 2021 unchanged at 1.2%, the EC's Winter 2020 Economic Forecast report showed on Thursday.
"The outlook for 2020 and 2021 is unchanged as more positive developments are counterbalanced by negative events elsewhere," the publication read, as reported by Reuters.
On the other hand, the Commission raised its inflation forecast to 1.3% for 2020 and 1.4% for 2021 from 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively. "Still, domestic price pressures are expected to build up only slowly as firms are likely to continue tolerating lower profit margins," the Commission said.
Regarding the coronavirus outbreak's potential impact, "the baseline assumption is that the outbreak peaks in the first quarter, with relatively limited global spillovers," the EC stated. "The duration of the outbreak, and of the containment measures enacted, are a key downside risk. The longer it lasts, the higher the likelihood of knock-on effects on economic sentiment and global financing conditions."
EUR/USD reaction
The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this publication and was last seen trading at 1.0880, up 0.08% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears after China reported a leap in cases. US CPI is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, off the highs as the dollar gains amid coronavirus fears. UK PM Johnson is set for a government reshuffle ahead of official post-Brexit talks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.