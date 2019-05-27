Europe: Pro-European groups still hold a clear majority – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts note that in Europe, the "grand coalition" of conservatives (EPP) and social democrats (S&D) has lost its traditional absolute majority in the next European Parliament.
Key Quotes
“Together with the liberals and greens, pro-European groups will still hold a clear majority of two-thirds of the seats in the next EP. But policymaking for them will likely become more complex and require broader cross-party agreements and discipline.”
“With above 30% of seats, Eurosceptic and anti-establishment groups and (nonaligned) parties are estimated to have increased their weight in EU policy making over next five years. But we remain doubtful that these groups will manage to permanently overcome their (many) differences and use their leverage to promote their own coherent policy agenda.”
“Balance in the next EP will also depend on group formation over the next few weeks.”
“The increased fragmentation on the next EP will make the appointment of the next Commission President a potentially lengthy procedure. None of the EP's "lead candidates" will find it easy to secure support of a majority of the MEPs and the Council might see this as a reason to deviate from the "lead candidate" procedure altogether.”
“A lengthy standoff between Council and Parliament as well as intense negotiations on the top jobs between leaderscould push the appointment of the next Commission beyond October. This would reflect badly on the EU's prospective ability for constructive policy making and joint decisions and could thus impact market's confidence and trust in the single currency.”
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY lifeless around mid-109s on Memorial Day
The USD/JPY pair is moving sideways in a very tight range on Monday as the trading volume remains thin amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.