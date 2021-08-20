Euroland: Inflation sends mixed signals – UOB

“The sharp jump in inflation readings to pre-pandemic levels earlier this year signaled a rebound in economic activity, but core inflation remains subdued. There is still evidence of global supply chain issues feeding its way through pandemic high-demand items, albeit to a lesser extent than in the US, and these inflationary pressures are being offset by disinflation in parts of the service sector. That said, inflation in the service sector should recover as the Eurozone economy sustainably reopens, though gains will be offset somewhat by easing global supply chain bottlenecks in many goods prices.”

“The ECB is predicting further increases in inflation in the coming months, but sees this as largely temporary. We, too, expect to see inflation readings increasing further in August. The core rate should rebound above its June level, as the effect from the timing of clothing sales in France and Italy reverse. But we see the July readings as consistent with the view that the current upturn in inflation will prove transitory. Not least because it was largely driven by base effects from Germany that will unwind at the start of next year.”

“Eurozone CPI rose to 2.2% y/y in July, confirming an earlier estimate, and up from 1.9% y/y in June. This is the fastest pace since October 2018, and above the European Central Bank (ECB)'s target of 2.0%... Core CPI eased to 0.7% y/y, mostly on lower clothing prices due to the timing of summer sales in France and Italy. This was in line with the initial estimate, and down from 0.9% y/y in June. Month-on-month, inflation in the bloc fell 0.1% m/m, in line with expectations.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.