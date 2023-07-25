- Euro fades the initial bullish move to 1.1090 against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe start Tuesday’s session in a mixed bias.
- EUR/USD declines near 1.1050 after German IFO survey.
- Germany’s Business Climate surprises to the downside in July.
- US Consumer Confidence will take centre stage later in the session.
The Euro (EUR) is experiencing fluctuating gains and losses against the US Dollar (USD) on what is known as turnaround Tuesday, causing EUR/USD to move around the 1.1060 region.
Earlier in the day, the pair reached daily highs in the range of 1.1085/90, but failed to maintain the momentum, leading to a corrective move towards new lows around 1.1050. This downward trend was aided by a lower-than-expected Business Climate in Germany, as tracked by the IFO institute.
Looking ahead, we can expect a higher level of volatility in the currency pair as both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have important meetings scheduled for later in the week. Furthermore, both central banks are expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), but there is a growing divergence in their short-term plans for future tightening.
On this, the Fed appears to be nearing the end of its hiking cycle, suggesting a potential pause or slowdown in the future. In contrast, some officials from the ECB have recently expressed less hawkish views on the likelihood of further rate hikes beyond the summer.
In the euro docket, the IFO’s Business Climate for the month of July fell short of expectations, coming in at 87.3.
Meanwhile, in the US, the S&P/Case-Shiller house price index for the month of May is due to be released, followed by the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence index data for July, which is highly relevant.
Daily digest market movers: Euro remains unable to gather upside traction
- The EUR appears relegated to the lower end of the range against the USD.
- The USD Index seems to have met some initial hurdle around 101.40.
- Investors see the Fed and the ECB hiking rates this week.
- US, German yields rebound mildly in the European morning.
- The Fed starts its two-day meeting later today.
Technical Analysis: Euro leaves the door open to further weakness
EUR/USD extends its decline to the 1.1050 zone on Tuesday.
Further downside, the EUR/USD pair should meet immediate contention at the weekly low of 1.1052 ahead of the psychological 1.1000 mark, all seconded by provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at 1.0900 and 1.0890, respectively. The loss of this region could open the door to a potential visit to the July 6 low of 1.0833 ahead of the key 200-day SMA at 1.0699 and the May 31 low of 1.0635. South from here emerges the March 15 low of 1.0516 before the 2023 low of 1.0481 on January 6.
On the upside, the next hurdle appears at the 2023 high at 1.1275 reached on July 18. Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 recorded on February 10.
The constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 after German IFO
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to near 1.1050 in the European trading hours. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2850 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2850, having erased early gains in the European session. The pair is dragged down by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as markets turn cautious amid mounting recession worries and ahead of US data and key bank earnings reports.
Gold price wavers as investors turn anxious ahead of Fed’s policy
Gold price turns back and forth after a decent recovery as the upside in the US Dollar Index seems limited. The precious metal consolidates as market participants focus on the interest rate decision by the Fed due Wednesday.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.