Euro fades the initial bullish move to 1.1090 against the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe start Tuesday’s session in a mixed bias.

EUR/USD declines near 1.1050 after German IFO survey.

Germany’s Business Climate surprises to the downside in July.

US Consumer Confidence will take centre stage later in the session.

The Euro (EUR) is experiencing fluctuating gains and losses against the US Dollar (USD) on what is known as turnaround Tuesday, causing EUR/USD to move around the 1.1060 region.

Earlier in the day, the pair reached daily highs in the range of 1.1085/90, but failed to maintain the momentum, leading to a corrective move towards new lows around 1.1050. This downward trend was aided by a lower-than-expected Business Climate in Germany, as tracked by the IFO institute.

Looking ahead, we can expect a higher level of volatility in the currency pair as both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have important meetings scheduled for later in the week. Furthermore, both central banks are expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), but there is a growing divergence in their short-term plans for future tightening.

On this, the Fed appears to be nearing the end of its hiking cycle, suggesting a potential pause or slowdown in the future. In contrast, some officials from the ECB have recently expressed less hawkish views on the likelihood of further rate hikes beyond the summer.

In the euro docket, the IFO’s Business Climate for the month of July fell short of expectations, coming in at 87.3.

Meanwhile, in the US, the S&P/Case-Shiller house price index for the month of May is due to be released, followed by the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence index data for July, which is highly relevant.

Daily digest market movers: Euro remains unable to gather upside traction

The EUR appears relegated to the lower end of the range against the USD.

The USD Index seems to have met some initial hurdle around 101.40.

Investors see the Fed and the ECB hiking rates this week.

US, German yields rebound mildly in the European morning.

The Fed starts its two-day meeting later today.

Technical Analysis: Euro leaves the door open to further weakness

EUR/USD extends its decline to the 1.1050 zone on Tuesday.

Further downside, the EUR/USD pair should meet immediate contention at the weekly low of 1.1052 ahead of the psychological 1.1000 mark, all seconded by provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at 1.0900 and 1.0890, respectively. The loss of this region could open the door to a potential visit to the July 6 low of 1.0833 ahead of the key 200-day SMA at 1.0699 and the May 31 low of 1.0635. South from here emerges the March 15 low of 1.0516 before the 2023 low of 1.0481 on January 6.

On the upside, the next hurdle appears at the 2023 high at 1.1275 reached on July 18. Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 recorded on February 10.

The constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.