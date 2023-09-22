- The Euro keeps the offered bias intact against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe trade mostly on the defensive so far on Friday.
- EUR/USD deflates to multi-month lows on poor PMIs.
- The USD Index (DXY) resumes the uptrend and retargets 105.70.
- Advanced PMIs will also be in the limelight in the US calendar.
- ECB Vice-President Luis De Guindos speaks later in the session.
The Euro (EUR) remains firmly in a selling mode against the US Dollar (USD), resulting in EUR/USD reaching new six-month lows around the 1.0600 level early on Friday.
In contrast, the Greenback manages to shrug off the knee-jerk reaction seen on Thursday and resumes its upward trajectory around the 105.60 area, as indicated by the USD Index (DXY). The relentless ascent of the Dollar has gained renewed strength following the hawkish stance adopted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) during Wednesday's meeting. Additionally, the robust rally in US yields across the intermediate and long-term maturity spectrum further supports the strength of the Dollar.
Board members at the European Central Bank (ECB) showed some common ground after leaning to a potential pause in the next meeting despite seeing inflation still running well above the bank’s target.
In the European docket, flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs in Germany surprised to the upside at 39.8 and 49.8, respectively, in September, although they remain well into contraction territory. In the broader eurozone, the advanced Manufacturing PMI came in at 43.4, lower than expected, while the Services PMI stood at a higher-than-anticipated 48.4.
Friday is also PMI-day across the pond. In addition, FOMC Governor Lisa Cook will speak later in the American session.
Daily digest market movers: Euro remains unable to gather serious traction so far
- The EUR loses further ground against the USD.
- US and German yields trade without clear direction on Friday.
- Investors see the Federal Reserve hiking rates by 25 bps before end of 2023.
- The BoJ keeps its policy rate unchanged, as expected.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda sees inflation picking up pace (at some point far far away).
- Market chatter see potential interest rate cuts by the Fed in Q3 2024.
- Talks of a pause by the ECB continue to pick up pace.
- Intervention fears surround the price action around USD/JPY.
Technical Analysis: Euro faces the next contention of note at 1.0516
EUR/USD recedes to new lows, although the 1.0600 region appears to be quite a tough nut to crack for Euro bears.
If the EUR/USD breaches its low of 1.0614, there is a chance it could revisit the March 15 low of 1.0516 before reaching the 2023 bottom of 1.0481 seen on January 6.
On the positive side, there is a minor resistance level at the September 12 high of 1.0767, followed by the more significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0828. If the pair manages to break above this level, it could pave the way for a continued recovery towards the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.0905, with the possibility of reaching the August 30 top of 1.0945. Surpassing the latter could bring the psychological level of 1.1000 into focus, followed by the August 10 peak of 1.1064. Beyond that, the pair might retest the July 27 high at 1.1149 and potentially reach the 2023 top at 1.1275 from July 18.
As long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there is a chance that the pair will continue to face downward pressure.
German economy FAQs
What is the effect of the German Economy on the Euro?
The German economy has a significant impact on the Euro due to its status as the largest economy within the Eurozone. Germany's economic performance, its GDP, employment, and inflation, can greatly influence the overall stability and confidence in the Euro. As Germany's economy strengthens, it can bolster the Euro's value, while the opposite is true if it weakens. Overall, the German economy plays a crucial role in shaping the Euro's strength and perception in global markets.
What is the political role of Germany within the Eurozone?
Germany is the largest economy in the Eurozone and therefore an influential actor in the region. During the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis in 2009-12, Germany was pivotal in setting up various stability funds to bail out debtor countries. It took a leadership role in the implementation of the 'Fiscal Compact' following the crisis – a set of more stringent rules to manage member states’ finances and punish ‘debt sinners’. Germany spearheaded a culture of ‘Financial Stability’ and the German economic model has been widely used as a blueprint for economic growth by fellow Eurozone members.
What are German Bunds?
Bunds are bonds issued by the German government. Like all bonds they pay holders a regular interest payment, or coupon, followed by the full value of the loan, or principal, at maturity. Because Germany has the largest economy in the Eurozone, Bunds are used as a benchmark for other European government bonds. Long-term Bunds are viewed as a solid, risk-free investment as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the German nation. For this reason they are treated as a safe-haven by investors – gaining in value in times of crisis, whilst falling during periods of prosperity.
What are German Bund Yields?
German Bund Yields measure the annual return an investor can expect from holding German government bonds, or Bunds. Like other bonds, Bunds pay holders interest at regular intervals, called the ‘coupon’, followed by the full value of the bond at maturity. Whilst the coupon is fixed, the Yield varies as it takes into account changes in the bond's price, and it is therefore considered a more accurate reflection of return. A decline in the bund's price raises the coupon as a percentage of the loan, resulting in a higher Yield and vice versa for a rise. This explains why Bund Yields move inversely to prices.
What is the Bundesbank?
The Bundesbank is the central bank of Germany. It plays a key role in implementing monetary policy within Germany, and central banks in the region more broadly. Its goal is price stability, or keeping inflation low and predictable. It is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of payment systems in Germany and participates in the oversight of financial institutions. The Bundesbank has a reputation for being conservative, prioritizing the fight against inflation over economic growth. It has been influential in the setup and policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.