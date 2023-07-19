- Euro keeps the trade above 1.1200 against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe opened on a positive foot on Wednesday.
- EUR/USD bounces off earlier lows in the sub-12.00 yardstick.
- Final EMU CPI rose 5.5% YoY in June, Core CPI rose 5.5% YoY.
- US housing data will take centre stage later in the session.
The Euro (EUR) manages to stage a recovery after initially dropping against the U.S. Dollar (USD), allowing EUR/USD to climb back above 1.1200 amid an overall risk-off market environment.
The strengthening dollar, as evidenced by the Dollar Index (DXY) retaking the 100.00 level to hit multi-day highs around 100.30, underpins the pair’s uptick.
This comes alongside falling US yields across the board and new lows for German bund yields, suggesting rising demand for safe havens.
Looking ahead, though the Fed is perceived as nearing the end of its tightening cycle, the broad view of another 25 bps hike in July could keep the dollar supported.
Meanwhile, a rate increase by the European Central Bank (ECB) later this month is widely anticipated, but ECB officials have sounded less hawkish recently on the prospects of additional hikes beyond summer, hinting more consensus may be needed for that.
Data-wise in the region, EMU final inflation data for June showed headline inflation at 5.5% YoY and core inflation at 5.5% YoY.
In the US, Mortgage Applications and Housing Starts/Building Permits will be in focus.
Daily digest market movers: Euro bounces off lows below 1.1200
- The EUR rebounds from the sub-1200 area against the USD.
- EMU Final CPI, Core CPI rose 5.5% in the year to June.
- The USD Index picks up pace and surpasses the 100.00 hurdle.
- Speculation that the Fed’s July hike could be the last one runs high.
- US, German yields keep the downside well in place for yet another session.
- Traders now see the BoE’s interest rate peaking below 6%.
- UK inflation loses upside traction in June.
Technical Analysis: Euro appears supported around 1.1200
The ongoing price action in EUR/USD hints at the idea that further gains might be in store in the short-term horizon.
The pair printed a new 2023 high at 1.1275 on July 18. Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 recorded on February 10.
On the downside, the 1.1000 region emerges as a psychological support seconded by provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.0893 and 1.0871, respectively, ahead of the July low of 1.0833 (July 6). The breakdown of this region should meet the next contention area at the key 200-day SMA at 1.0674 prior to the May low of 1.0635 (May 31). South from here emerges the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) before the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).
Furthermore, the constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.
Of note, however, is that the current pair’s overbought condition (as per the daily RSI near 75) carries the potential to spark a technical correction in the short-term horizon.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD is under intense bearish pressure, heading toward 1.2900 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins dovish ECB signals and a cautious mood to weigh on EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold price consolidates as decline in consumer spending growth fails to rebuff hawkish Fed bets
Gold price has turned sideways around $1,980.00 as investors are awaiting a fresh trigger. The US Dollar Index sustains confidently above 100.00 despite an absence of supportive fundamentals.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Further signs of easing underlying inflation in the US
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.