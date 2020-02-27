Euro area Economic Sentiment Indicator improves to 103.5 in February vs. 102.8 expected

  • Sentiment and confidence indicators for the euro area improved in February.
  • EUR/USD pair continues to trade in the positive territory a little below 1.0950. 

The Economic Sentiment Indicator for the euro area improved to 103.5 in February's final reading from 102.6 (revised from 102.8) in the previous estimate and came in better than the market expectation of 102.8.

Further details of the report revealed that the Business Confidence Index in the same period rose to -0.04, the Industrial Confidence Index edged higher to -6.1, both readings beating analysts' estimates, and the Services Sentiment Index came in at 11.2 as expected.

Finally, the Consumer Confidence Index arrived at -6.6 to match experts' forecasts.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency preserves its strength after the data. The EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.0940, adding 0.55% on a daily basis.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

