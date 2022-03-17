EUR/USD's rally extends to levels past 1.1100

- The euro has accelerated its recovery to reach levels right above 1.1100.
- Hopes of a cease-fire in Ukraine and USD weakness are boosting the euro.
- EUR/USD is likely to meet strong resistance at 1.1100/20 – ING.
The euro has accelerated its recovery from week lows at 1.0900, to reach session highs right above 1.1100 with the US dollar losing ground across the board.
The common currency keeps building up on Thursday, favored by a moderate optimism about an agreement between Ukraine and Russia that might lead to a cease-fire in the battered eastern European country.
Beyond that, ECB President Lagarde has assured earlier today that inflation will stabilize at 2% in the medium-term while ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, confirmed that the current inflationary pressures are temporary. These comments seem to have eased concerns after the release of higher-than-expected consumer prices figures released earlier today.
Furthermore, the US dollar remains on the back foot on Thursday as the market seems little impressed by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate and the monetary policy normalization plan disclosed on Wednesday.
US Treasury bond yields, which had reached multi-year highs right before the Fed’s meeting, have pulled back, weighing on the US dollar’s demand. The US Dollar Index, which measures USD’s value against a basket of the most traded currencies, has retreated about 0.5% so far today to hit weekly lows below 98.00.
EUR/USD faces tough resistance at 1.1100/20 – ING
According to the FX Analysis team at ING the pair might find strong resistance right above 1.1100 area: “After the Fed's success with a hawkish message and some suggestion from sourced reports that the ECB was unhappy with EUR/USD sub 1.10, ECB speakers may be happy to support expectations that the deposit rate is raised 35-50bp by the end of the year (…) EUR/USD could nudge a little firmer on a risk-on day, but we favor gains to stall ahead of the 1.1100/1120 area.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.1035
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1111
|Daily SMA50
|1.1251
|Daily SMA100
|1.1307
|Daily SMA200
|1.1543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1047
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0949
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1121
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1169
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
