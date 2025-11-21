EUR/USD weakens as strong US PMI contrasts with softer Eurozone data

The Euro (EUR) remains under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, even as the Greenback trades broadly flat, with traders weighing fresh US economic data and rising bets on a potential Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in December.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1500, on track for its first weekly decline after two consecutive weeks of gains. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading near 100.26, holding firm around its highest level in more than five months.

S&P Global’s preliminary US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report pointed to another month of solid economic momentum in November. The Composite PMI edged up to 54.8 from 54.6, marking a four-month high. The Services PMI strengthened to 55.0, rising from 54.8 and beating expectations, while the Manufacturing PMI eased to 51.9 from 52.5, missing the 52.0 forecast but still signalling expansion in factory activity.

The survey highlighted the strongest rise in new orders this year, alongside improving business confidence and steady job creation. However, price pressures intensified, with input costs climbing at one of the fastest rates in three years.

The University of Michigan survey offered a mildly upbeat signal for US consumers. The Consumer Expectations Index rose to 51.0, beating the forecast and previous reading of 49, while the Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 51.0 from 50.5, also coming in above expectations. Inflation expectations eased further, with the 1-year outlook slipping to 4.5% from 4.7% and the 5-year measure softening to 3.4% from 3.6%.

Beyond the data, December rate-cut bets revived sharply after New York Fed President John Williams signalled that a near-term policy adjustment remains on the table. Williams said he still sees room for a December rate cut, acknowledging that progress on inflation has “stalled,” even as he expects price growth to return to the 2% target by 2027. He added that economic activity has cooled and the labour market continues to ease gradually.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign nearly a 74% probability to a December rate cut, a sharp jump from roughly 31% earlier in the day.

Across the Atlantic, preliminary Eurozone PMI figures painted a softer picture of the region’s economic momentum. The HCOB Composite PMI slipped to 52.4 from 52.5, missing expectations. The Services PMI rose to an 18-month high at 53.1, outperforming forecasts, but this strength was offset by renewed weakness in manufacturing, where the Manufacturing PMI fell back into contraction at 49.7, below the 50.2 consensus.

Germany remained the main drag on the readings, with activity slowing across both services and manufacturing, while France showed tentative signs of stabilisation thanks to a return to growth in its services sector.