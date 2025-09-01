1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have expected EUR to trade in a range since early last week. Last Thursday (28 Aug, spot at 1.1640), we indicated that 'we continue to expect range-trading but now expect a narrower range of 1.1580/1.1720.' After EUR rose to a high of 1.1697, we indicated on Friday (29 Aug, spot at 1.1680) that 'short-term upward momentum is starting to build, and the probability of EUR breaking above 1.1720 is increasing, and it would continue to increase in the coming days as long as 1.1620 (‘strong support’ level) is not breached.' We continue to hold the same view."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After EUR rose more than we expected last Thursday, we indicated on Friday that 'while momentum continues to suggest upside potential in EUR, with negative divergence forming, any further advance may not reach the major resistance at 1.1720.' We noted that 'there is another resistance level at 1.1700.' We also pointed out that 'to keep the momentum going, EUR must hold above 1.1645, with minor support at 1.1660.' EUR subsequently dipped to 1.1649, rebounded to 1.1708, and then eased to close largely unchanged at 1.1684 (+0.02%). Although the bias for today remains tilted to the upside, EUR does not appear to have enough momentum to break above 1.1720. Support is at 1.1665, followed by 1.1645."

Bias for Euro (EUR) is tilted to the upside; it does appear to have enough momentum to break above 1.1720. In the longer run, upward momentum is starting to build; the probability of EUR breaking above 1.1720 is increasing, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.