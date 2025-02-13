EUR/USD: Unlikely to break above the major resistance at 1.0450 – UOB Group

Chance for Euro (EUR) to retest the 1.0430 level; it is unlikely to break above the major resistance at 1.0450. In the longer run, outlook remains unclear; price movements are likely to stay within a 1.0250/1.0450 range for now, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Outlook remains unclear
24-HOUR VIEW: "After EUR rose sharply to 1.0380 two days ago, we indicated yesterday that EUR 'is likely to trade with an upward bias.' However, we pointed out that 'it does not appear to have enough momentum to break clearly above 1.0405.' We also pointed out that 'support is at 1.0340; a breach of 1.0315 would indicate that the buildup in momentum has faded.' In NY trade, EUR fell briefly to 1.0315 before reversing sharply, soaring to a high of 1.0429. It then pulled back to close higher by 0.21% at 1.0382. Despite the choppy price action, there has been a slight increase in upward momentum. Today, there is a chance for EUR to retest the 1.0430 level before a more sustained pullback is likely. EUR is unlikely to break above the major resistance at 1.0450. Support levels are at 1.0355 and 1.0330."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Last Wednesday (05 Feb, spot at 1.0375), we highlighted that 'the outlook for EUR is unclear, and it could trade in a broad range of 1.0250/1.0490.' As we tracked the price movements, we indicated on Tuesday (11 Feb, spot at 1.0305) that “the outlook remains unclear, but the price movements are likely to stay within a narrower 1.0250/1.0450 range for now.' Our view remains unchanged."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
