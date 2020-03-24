EUR/USD unfazed even as German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI surprises positively with 45.7 in March

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 45.7 in March vs. 39.6 expected.
  • Services PMI in Germany drops to 34.5 in March vs. 42.3 expected.

The German manufacturing sector contraction quickened more-than-expected in March, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Tuesday.

The German Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 45.7 versus 39.6 expected and 48.0 previous, hitting a new two-month low.

Meanwhile, Services PMI hit a record low level of 34.5 in March as against previous months reading of 52.5 and 42.3 anticipated.

The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index crashed to a 133-month low of 37.2 in March vs. 40.6 expectations. 

Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit

“The unprecedented collapse in the PMI underscores how Germany is headed for recession, and a steep one at that. The March data are indicative of GDP falling at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and the escalation of measures to contain the virus outbreak mean we should be braced for the downturn to further intensify in the second quarter.“

“The service sector has so far borne the brunt of the government’s measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, with activity falling to the greatest extent in almost 23 years of data collection, and at a rate that already far surpasses anything seen even during the depths of the global financial crisis.”

FX implications

On mixed German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair showed little reaction and kept its range around 1.0835 region, up 1.10% on the day.  

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0832
Today Daily Change 0.0099
Today Daily Change % 0.92
Today daily open 1.0727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1064
Daily SMA50 1.1013
Daily SMA100 1.1053
Daily SMA200 1.1088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0828
Previous Daily Low 1.0636
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0709
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0633
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0539
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0442
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0825
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below the highs, after French and German services PMIs have plummeted, showing the devastating effect of coronavirus on the economy. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tops 1.17 amid upbeat market mood, shrugging off weak PMIs

GBP/USD tops 1.17 amid upbeat market mood, shrugging off weak PMIs

GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed

Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed

The market mood is positive with stocks rising and the US dollar retreating amid several upbeat developments related to coronavirus. It is the US dollar vs. the rest and the greenback is on the losing side.

Read more

Gold rallies to 1-1/2 week tops, approaching $1600 mark

Gold rallies to 1-1/2 week tops, approaching $1600 mark

Gold gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The precious metal maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near 1-1/2 week tops, just below the $1590 region.

Gold News

WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery

WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery

WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures