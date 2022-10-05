EUR/USD turns south below 1.0000 as dollar rebounds ahead of US data

- EUR/USD slips after running into resistance just below parity.
- The US dollar rebounds with yields as hawkish RBNZ move revives aggressive Fed rate hike bets.
- Falling wedge breakout meets resistance at 50-DMA, as focus shifts to critical US data.
EUR/USD is turning south towards 0.9950 after meeting fresh supply just below the parity mark. The broad US dollar rebound is aiding the renewed downside in the main currency pair.
The dollar is finding fresh buyers, staging a decent recovery, as odds of aggressive Fed tightening are back in play after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hawkish 50 bps rate hike. The RBNZ move poured cold water over hopes for a pause or slowdown in the Fed’s intentions for aggressive hikes. This narrative has also helped the US Treasury yields rebound across the time curve.
Meanwhile, risk tone has turned slightly cautious, as investors now look forward to the US ADP jobs and ISM Services PMI data for fresh hints on the size of the Fed rate hike in November. On Tuesday, a sharp drop in the US job openings smashed the dollar across the board, as the data tempered super-sized Fed rate hike expectations.
On the EUR side of the equation, investors remain edgy amid the looming European energy crisis even though the EU energy chief said late Tuesday, “we have enough storage to get through winter without Russian gas in event of mild weather.” Meanwhile, the EU agreed to new sanctions on Russia, including the oil price cap, details of which will be released on Wednesday.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
Looking at EUR/USD’s daily chart, the extension of a falling wedge breakout yielded on Monday failed just below the slightly bearish 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.0016.
Sellers, therefore, look at the horizontal 21 DMA at 0.9896 should the retreat extend. Ahead of that, the 0.9950 psychological level could come to buyers’ rescue.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but holds above the 50.00 level, keeping bulls hopeful.
Daily closing above the 50 DMA barrier is needed to extend the uptrend towards the September 20 high of 1.0050.
Further up, bulls will challenge the 1.1100 round level on the continuation of the bullish momentum.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9969
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9893
|Daily SMA50
|1.0021
|Daily SMA100
|1.0234
|Daily SMA200
|1.0641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9926
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9862
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south below 1.0000 as dollar rebounds ahead of US data
EUR/USD slips after running into resistance just below parity. The US dollar rebounds with yields as hawkish RBNZ move revives aggressive Fed rate hike bets. Falling wedge breakout meets resistance at 50-DMA, as focus shifts to critical US data.
GBP/USD declines towards 1.1400 on consolidation breakdown, US ISM Services PMI in focus
GBP/USD is eyeing weakness to near 1.1400 as a corrective move, however, the upside remains favored. Pound bulls have been strengthened after the UK govt. rollback the tax reduction memorandum.
Gold faces a wall of resistance ahead of key US events
Gold price is retreating from three-week highs, as the US dollar finds demand. The metal awaits critical US economic data for clarity on the Fed’s policy. $1,730-$1,735 supply zone appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls.
Polygon holders need to be cautious of $0.888
MATIC price has seen an incredible surge in buying pressure, pushing it higher over the last few days. However, things could turn around quickly as the Bitcoin price shows exhaustion after the recent rally.
ADP Jobs Preview: How the data creates a dollar selling opportunity ahead of the ISM Services PMI Premium
One meeting at a time – that is how the Federal Reserve has vowed to operate in an uncertain world. For markets, it means every data point matters more than usual, and action becomes wilder when two top-tier figures are published within less than two hours.