EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1950 after FOMC decision as USD soars

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1950 after FOMC decision as USD soarsBy Matías Salord
FOMC meeting FXStreet Live Coverage
What to expect during the Fed Monetary Council this time? Previews, news, real-time data and Valeria Bednarik & Yohay Elam live comments all here. Any question about the event? Ask them directly on Twitter to @ValBednarik or @forexcrunch
EUR/USD dropped below 1.1980 after the release of the FOMC statement. The greenback gain momentum across the board as US bond yields hit fresh daily highs.
The pair fell to below 1.1950, losing more than 50 pips after the announcement, falling below yesterday’s low.
As expected, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as expected. It announced that will begin to unwind its USD 4.5trillion balance sheet in October. The FOMC staff lowered inflation expectations, however, they still project on more hike in 2017.
Technical levels
To the upside, resistance levels might be located at 1.1950, 1.2020 (daily high) and 1.2060 (Sep 07 high). On the flip side, support could be seen at 1.1930 (20-day moving average), 1.1915 (Sep 18 low) and 1.1870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.