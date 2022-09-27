- US dollar recovers after September Consumer Confidence data.
- Stocks move off highs as US 10-year yield hits fresh highs.
- EUR/USD unable to sustain recovery, holds above lows.
The EUR/USD dropped further after the beginning of the American session and hit levels under 0.9600. It is hovering at 0.9620/25, around the 20-hour SMA without a clear intraday direction. A stronger US dollar weakened the recovery of pair.
Dollar cheers US data
Following the release of better-than-expected US Consumer Confidence data, the greenback started to recover from intraday losses across the board. The economic figures pushed US yields higher. The US 10-year yield climbed to 3.97%, hitting the highest since 2010.
At the same time, stocks in the US trimmed gains. The Dow Jones pulled back more than 300 points, and is down by 0.07% while the S&P 500 rises by 0.08%. Stock indices continue to be unable to sustain a rebound suggesting that fear and concerns are still present among market participants, which favors the greenback as investors look for a safe haven.
Comments from European Central Bank officials point to more rate hikes. De Guindos mentioned data will determine the trajectory. At the same time, in the US, Bullard warned they have a serious inflation problem.
The 0.9600 zone holds the key for the moment
If the euro manages to recover above 0.9630 it could gain momentum for another test of 0.9660, the last protection for 0.9700. On the flip side, a consolidation below 0.9600 would expose the cycle low at 0.9548 (Sep 26 low).
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9606
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9945
|Daily SMA50
|1.0069
|Daily SMA100
|1.0274
|Daily SMA200
|1.0687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9553
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0051
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9467
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
