The largest Polish gas supplier announced yesterday that it will no longer receive gas from Russia. Is the perfect storm looming for the euro? In the view of economists at Commerzbank, EUR/USD could reach parity if Russian gas supplies to Europe were to stop on a large scale.
No surprise that EUR/USD is trading at such low levels as it is currently
“If Russian gas supplies to Europe were to stop on a large scale, large parts of the EU, especially the euro area, would be threatened with recession. Then things would get exciting. Because the ECB would then be in a much more uncomfortable predicament than it has been so far. Would it still raise its key rate in view of the inflation trend? Or would it call off the announced rate hikes to ease the pain in the real economy?”
“If the ECB call off the announced rate hikes we would have the perfect storm for EUR exchange rates: a recession that would only affect Europe, not the US and other economies, high inflation and a central bank that does not fight it, but keeps the interest rate (and thus the EUR carry) in negative territory, while other central banks continue to raise their key rates.”
“I have always said that I think EUR/USD exchange rates near parity are unlikely. If it came to this scenario, I certainly wouldn't say that anymore. And because the probability of this scenario is increasing in light of the news flow described above, it should come as no surprise that EUR/USD is trading at such low levels as it is currently.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back towards 1.0600, fresh five-year lows
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.0600, sitting at the lowest level since 2017. The US dollar regains the upside momentum, underpinned by persistent haven demand amid Fed-ECB policy divergence. Intensifying EU-Russia tensions over energy weigh on the euro ahead of Lagarde.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2600 as USD bulls take a breather
GBP/USD is recovering to 1.2600, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid cautious markets. Aggressive Fed rate hikes bets, concerns over global growth and China covid lockdowns favor the safe-haven dollar.
Gold seems vulnerable near monthly low, break below $1,890 awaited
Gold witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's modest bounce from the $1,890 region, or a nearly one-month low. The recent hawkish comments from Powell, reaffirmed expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank.
Can MATIC price pull itself from the dumpster and rally 30%
MATIC price is in a spot where an upswing possibility makes sense from a technical standpoint. The on-chain metrics also point out that a short-term uptrend seems likely in the coming days.
Tesla stock tumbles on Musk Twitter deal funding concern
TSLA stock lost $126 billion in value as investors fretted that CEO Elon Musk may have to sell Tesla shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion Twitter takeover bid.