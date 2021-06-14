EUR/USD to suffer a deeper dip on a break below the 1.2070/52 support zone – Commerzbank

EUR/USD is slipping back towards minor support at 1.2070/52. A break below this neighborhood would trigger a sharper fall towards the 1.1994/86 support area, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Channel support line at 1.2070 offers support
“EUR/USD continues to trade within its recent downtrend channel and nears the channel support line and the 55-day moving average at 1.2070/65 which may offer short-term support.”
“A fall through the next lower 1.2052 mid-May low on a daily chart closing basis would probably trigger a deeper retracement to the 1.1994/86 band of support (mid-March highs and April 22 as well as May lows) which should ideally hold the downside.”
“Only a currently unexpected bullish reversal above last week’s high at 1.2218 would re-engage the 1.2266 end of May high which guards the 1.2349 January high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.