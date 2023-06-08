EUR/USD softened on the BoC rate hike yesterday. Economists at ING discuss the world's most popular currency pair outlook.
Range-bound into next week
Today's session sees some revisions to eurozone 1Q GDP data – expected to be revised down after German figures. However, the market still looks comfortable pricing in two further 25 bps ECB rate hikes by the late summer.
Expect EUR/USD to remain becalmed well within a 1.0650-1.0750 range.
