The European Central Bank (ECB) delivered no surprises today; the phasing out of PEPP purchases was not discussed and the exchange rate comments did not stand out. The euro sailed through the meeting unaffected and the focus now turns to the expected improvement in eurozone data, which should help to push the undervalued EUR/USD higher this quarter, as reported by ING.
More EUR/USD upside to come
“No surprise was delivered and although the outlook is improving, the central bank remains cautious. President Christine Lagarde stressed that there was no discussion on phasing out purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme and the exchange rate comments did not surprise.”
“The EUR/USD uptrend which started this month should remain in place. Plenty of bad news has now been priced into the euro, the currency has been trading with a persistent risk premium over the past few months and despite the recent rise, EUR/USD still screens cheap based on our short-term financial fair value model (by around 1.5%).”
“The eurozone economic data is likely to pick up in coming months as the pace of vaccination increases. Improving eurozone data should translate into some upside for the euro. Equally important, the dollar strength observed during the first quarter of this year appears to be fading and the currency is no longer reacting positively to solid US data points. This suggests that plenty of good news is already priced into the dollar, and coupled with the Federal Reserve presiding over deeply negative front-end US real rates, this should weigh on the currency.”
“We expect the EUR/USD pair to reach and break the 1.25 level this summer.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.20 after the ECB, amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, down from the lows as the dollar gains ground after US jobless claims beat estimates with 547K. ECB PResident Lagarde acknowledged an improving outlook and pledged more support.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.