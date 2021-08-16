EUR/USD to nosedive to 1.12 in 2022 on stark Fed/ECB contrast – SocGen

“To justify EUR/USD trading down to 1.12 (our 3Q22 forecast), the yield differential needs to widen by over 100bp. EUR/USD pretty much always overshoots the rate cycle, but the overshoot isn’t likely to happen until the rate cycle is much more imminent.”

“FX has been following rates moves rather than the other way around, but even so it’s a stretch to think that rate hike expectations will simply settle down for the next 12 months.”

“The Fed funds rate target isn’t going to change any time soon. The rates market is pricing 12.5bp of hikes by the end of 2022 – so still nothing for at least 12 months.”

FX analysts at Société Générale have updated their euro forecast from 1.22 to 1.19 in 2021 and from 1.26 to 1.12 in 2022, pointing to much weaker EUR/USD than previously anticipated.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.