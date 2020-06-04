EUR/USD to extend toward 1.3333 on a break of 1.2220 – OCBC

Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank, notes that the euro is near to its weekly ma resistance at 1.2220 and suggests a break of this level could lead the EUR/USD toward 1.3333.

Key quotes

“Expect EUR/USD to vacillate on either side of the 100-week MA (1.1220). A breach of this level may see the pair extend towards the 200-week MA (1.1333). Downside supports at 1.1180/00.”

“Headlines that the new fiscal stimulus plan for Germany has stalled should not impose too much negativity on its own, unless it is compounded by ECB disappointment.”