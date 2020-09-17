EUR/USD to extend the downtrend without support from elected officials

EUR/USD has been dropping as the safe-haven dollar gains in response to the cautious Fed decision. On Thursday, US jobless claims and fiscal stimulus talks are set to determine the next move, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The recovery path is uncertain but the Federal Reserve is unlikely to act anytime soon – that narrative has been weighing on markets and boosting the safe-haven dollar. The Fed signaled to keep rates around zero through 2023, following through on its new policy to target average inflation. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, said that the current level of bond-buying is appropriate, seeming reluctant to inject more cash.”
“Growth forecasts for 2020 were upgraded to a contraction of only 3.7%, yet the bank also downgraded the 2021 projection to an increase of around 4%. As in previous appearances, the Fed stressed that the recovery depends on the course of the virus and that it is highly uncertain.”
“EUR/USD hit the lowest in a month, but will it continue lower? The answer mostly depends on Congress – as Powell also hinted. He said that ‘My sense is that more fiscal support is likely to be needed’ – seemingly indicating that the Fed played its part, also hinting nothing new is coming.”
“For investors, the larger and sooner the help from Uncle Sam, the better. The opposition party originally passed a bill worth $3.4 trillion while Republicans recently accepted less than $1 trillion.”
“Several economic figures are due out later in the day, most notably weekly jobless claims. US building permits, housing starts, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index are also out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
