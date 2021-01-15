EUR/USD: Three reasons to expect a recovery while above 1.2110

EUR/USD has been under pressure as markets sour on Biden's suggestion of tax hikes. Nevertheless, there is some room for recovery, coming from dollar weakness rather than euro strength, as FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
See – EUR/USD: Close below 1.2100 or above 1.2220 to clarify the next leg direction – OCBC
Key quotes
“The mood soured when Biden said that ‘everyone must pay their fair share,’ hinting at tax hikes. Another concern is that Democrats will have a hard time passing all the measures, given their razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress – but that is not a novelty. Overall, apart from the potential tax hikes – which may be shelved – there is little to scare investors. The market's mood may improve once again.”
“Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell clarified that the bank is fully committed to the accommodative policy. He seemed to end speculation of early tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme. The pledge to print dollars as long as necessary – and to keep rates at zero – only temporarily hit the greenback amid Biden's speech. Investors may have a rethink of Powell's words, which put to rest the taper talk coming from his colleagues.”
“The Retail Sales report for December will likely show a year-over-year gain in 2020, but a subdued Christmas shopping season. The University of Michigan's initial read of Consumer Sentiment is also set to decline. These publications may push the dollar lower as investors price in lower-for-longer interest rates and Quantitative Easing.”
“EUR/USD dropped below the former triple bottom of 1.2125 on Thursday but recaptured that line. The new 2021 trough is 1.2110, and as long as that line holds, bulls have room to recover. Below 1.21, the next lines to watch are 1.2060 and 1.2040. Resistance awaits at Thursday's peak of 1.2175, followed by 1.2222, the weekly high.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%
GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold stuck in range around $1850 after Biden, ahead of US data
Gold keeps the range play intact near $1850, divided between broad US dollar rebound and tumbling Treasury yields. The metal remains underpinned by dovish Fed Chair Powell and President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. US data awaited.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs around 90.50
The greenback regains the buying interest and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of session tops in the mid-90.00s.