EUR/USD: The wait for a trend reversal is likely to continue – Commerzbank

This only leaves the question of whether we will already see the first signs of this today. Probably not. Our economists expect the ISM index for services to also surprise on the upside. We should also expect rather little hawkish commentary from the ECB officials speaking today. Accordingly, the wait for a trend reversal in EUR/USD is likely to continue for the time being.

I still doubt that the current USD strength will last. On the one hand, some indicators certainly suggest that interest rate hikes are taking effect. On the other hand, various central banks have recently argued that the transmission may be delayed. If this is true, and if it becomes apparent in the coming weeks that the scenario of an extremely robust US economy might gradually weaken, the strength of the Dollar should also diminish. Ultimately, interest rate cuts should then be increasingly on the agenda.

The correction in EUR/USD that began at the end of last week seems to have been very short-lived. Michael Pfister, FX Analyst at Commerzbank, analyzes the pair’s outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.