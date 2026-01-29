EUR/USD: Testing upside ahead of ECB meeting – Commerzbank

Commerzbank's report by Erik Liem and Rainer Guntermann highlights a shift in focus back to Europe following the Fed's recent decisions. The EUR is currently testing the upside as the market anticipates final ECB guidance before the upcoming Council meeting. Political headlines are also expected to influence market dynamics.

Focus shifts back to Europe

"Rates: Focus shifts back to Europe after the Fed, with the EUR still testing the upside and final ECB guidance ahead of next week's Council meeting, alongside potential political headlines."

"Thus, political headlines could attract some attention. The German Finance Ministry is set to publish its monthly bulletin. Also, the EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs will discuss the latest geopolitical developments, with a press conference scheduled for later in the afternoon."

"Against this backdrop, today could see a calmer session again as markets digest the Fed, while fx intervention risks seem to fade with comments from Bessent (US is 'absolutely not' intervening in Dollar-Yen)."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)