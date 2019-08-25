EUR/USD technical analysis: Under pressure below 4H 200MA, 1.1175/77

- EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 4H 200MA.
- Two-month-old trend-line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.
Following its run-up to eight-day high, the EUR/USD pair witnesses a pullback to 1.1144 during Monday morning in Asia.
The 200-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA), at 1.1166, acts as an immediate upside barrier for the pair, a break of which will confront another strong resistance comprising a downward-sloping trend-line from June 25 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of June-end to early- August downpour near 1.1175/77.
In a case prices manage to stay strong beyond 1.1177, 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1221 and August 06 high near 1.1251 will please buyers.
On the downside, 1.1113/10 including August 19-22 tops holds the keys to pair’s further declines to last week's low near 1.1050 and then to the monthly bottom surrounding 1.1027.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 1.1284
- R2 1.122
- R1 1.1182
- PP 1.1116
-
- S1 1.1078
- S2 1.1014
- S3 1.0976
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk-off taking over on trade war escalation
The American Dollar sold off Friday, following US President Trump´s anger discharge on Twitter. EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1162, strength moderated as the focus stays on safe-haven assets.
GBP/USD: Johnson and Tusk engaged in the blame-game
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2300 figure late Friday, ending the week with substantial gains around 1.2280, backed by Brexit hopes and the dollar’s broad weakness.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war sends it to fresh multi-year lows
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY plummeting to near 104.44, now stabilizing well below the 105.00 level.
Gold prices set on the 127% Fibo extension target
Spot prices rallied to a high of $1,530.22 from a low of $1,493 on the day, ending 1.86% higher ahead of what is expected to be a bullish open in Sydney today and for the ahead.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.