EUR/USD technical analysis: The Fiber is under pressure in the New York session, sub-1.036 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD has been under selling pressure since the open in Asia.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1000 level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). EUR/USD is starting the week on the back foot as investors will closely be watching the FOMC on Wednesday.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber rejected the 1.1100 resistance as bears are keeping the pressure on the common currency in the New York session. EUR/USD is trading below 1.1036 resistance and the main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Support on the way down can be seen at 1.1000, 1.0970 and 1.0935, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistance is at 1.1036, 1.1072, followed by the key 1.1110 price level.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1027
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1054
Daily SMA50 1.1131
Daily SMA100 1.1184
Daily SMA200 1.1261
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.111
Previous Daily Low 1.1056
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1157

 

 

