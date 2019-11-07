EUR/USD Technical Analysis: the bullish attempt could test the 100-day SMA near 1.1120

- EUR/USD has reversed the recent downside after testing fresh 3-week lows in the proximity of 1.1050 earlier today.
- Initial and interim hurdle emerges at the 21-day SMA just below 1.1100 the figure ahead of the more relevant 100-day SMA at 1.1117.
- A break above this area of resistance should expose once again the critical barrier at 1.1179, October’s peak.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1091
|Today Daily Change
|37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1069
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1101
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1121
|Daily SMA200
|1.1193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1074
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low
The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00
The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.