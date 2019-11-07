EUR/USD Technical Analysis: the bullish attempt could test the 100-day SMA near 1.1120

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has reversed the recent downside after testing fresh 3-week lows in the proximity of 1.1050 earlier today.
  • Initial and interim hurdle emerges at the 21-day SMA just below 1.1100 the figure ahead of the more relevant 100-day SMA at 1.1117.
  • A break above this area of resistance should expose once again the critical barrier at 1.1179, October’s peak.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1091
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.1069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1101
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1121
Daily SMA200 1.1193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1094
Previous Daily Low 1.1064
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1074
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1076
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low

EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low

The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”

GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00

Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00

The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures