EUR/USD technical analysis: Support seen in the mid-1.1300s, focus on the bearish 'outside day'

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The pair is now struggling for direction after finding quite decent support in the 1.1350 region.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges monthly tops just above 1.1400 the figure ahead of the more relevant area near 1.1450, or March tops.
  • This important hurdle is considered the last defence for a visit of 2019 highs in the 1.1550/70 band.
  • Of note, however, is the bearish ‘outside day’ charted yesterday, which could be a prologue for a move lower in the next days.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1372
Today Daily Change 22
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1262
Daily SMA50 1.1222
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1349
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1414
Previous Daily Low 1.1344
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1371
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1305
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1446
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1477

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

